Tamil Nadu's Push for State Autonomy: A Renewed Call Amidst Central Encroachment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the creation of a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to advocate for state autonomy. The move, marking 50 years since the DMK's historic state autonomy resolution, comes amidst allegations of central governments encroaching state rights.

The panel, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, aims to examine the relationship between Union and state governments and ensure state autonomy. Its interim report is expected in January 2026, with the final recommendations due in two years. The panel will review subjects transferred from the State List to the Concurrent List under the constitution.

This announcement faced criticism from the opposition AIADMK and BJP, who accused the DMK of using it as a diversionary tactic ahead of the state elections. Meanwhile, the state reiterated its demand for NEET exemption and pledged to protect cultural and linguistic identities across the country.

