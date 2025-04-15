The Windy Debate: Controversy Over Weather Doping in Discus Records

Performance-enhancing drugs have been a longstanding issue in athletics, but allegations of 'weather doping' are stirring controversy after a flurry of record-breaking discus throws in the United States. Lithuanian athlete Mykolas Alekna made history by surpassing the 75-metre mark at the Continental Tour Bronze event in Ramona, Oklahoma, amid gusty conditions.

The 22-year-old achieved a remarkable throw of 75.56m, eclipsing his own prior record. Australia's Matthew Denny also made headlines, as did Valarie Allman, who set a new U.S. women's record. Critics, particularly from Scandinavian countries, argue that the venue's design exploits high wind speeds, which are unrestricted in discus events.

The controversy has sparked a debate in the athletics community, with calls to address wind assistance in record validations. World Athletics has yet to comment, but the issue of how wind affects performance in discus compared to track events remains a point of contention. Some worry the sport may need to reassess its rules to ensure fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)