Blazing Disaster: Military Ammunition Depot Erupts in Chad's Capital
A fire erupted on Tuesday night at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, leading to a series of explosions. Government spokesman Koulamallah Abderaman confirmed the incident on X. A Reuters witness also reported hearing multiple blasts during the event.
Reuters | N'djamena | Updated: 19-06-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 03:57 IST
- Country:
- Chad
A fire broke out on Tuesday night at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena, causing a series of blasts, government spokesman Koulamallah Abderaman said on X.
A Reuters witness said he heard a series a blasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- explosion
- Chad
- N'Djamena
- ammunition
- depot
- government
- incident
- blasts
- military
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA Set to Form Next Government as Vote Count Trends Favor BJP in Assam
DARPG and American think tank explore strategies to bridge citizen-government gap
Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Rejected Amid Anti-Government Protests in PoK
Pakistan: Tragic end for Nazir Masih highlights extremism and government complicity in Sargodha
German Army Boosts Ammunition Supplies Amidst Surging Demand