Left Menu

Maharashtra Man Duped of Rs 94 Lakh in Trading Scam

A 48-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district lost Rs 94 lakh in a share trading scam. He was tricked into investing through a WhatsApp group posing as market experts. Police are investigating, gathering evidence, and seeking to apprehend those responsible.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:42 IST
Maharashtra Man Duped of Rs 94 Lakh in Trading Scam
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has fallen prey to a share trading scam, resulting in a significant financial loss of nearly Rs 94 lakh, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between April 9 and May 21 when the man, a resident of Kalyan, joined a WhatsApp group named 'The Value Team A 13'. The group featured members who posed as stock market experts, offering investment tips and links to trading platforms.

Despite investing a substantial amount of Rs 93.6 lakh, the man received no returns. Realizing he had been duped, he lodged a police complaint. "We have launched an investigation," stated the station house officer at Khadakpada police station. "Efforts are underway to gather evidence and locate the accused," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024