Left Menu

Cyber Scam: Ramakrishna Mission Secretary Duped of Rs 2.5 Crores in WhatsApp Fraud

A prominent member of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Gwalior district has been ensnared by cybercriminals, resulting in a loss of Rs 2.5 crores. Posing as Nashik police, the fraudsters conducted the scam through WhatsApp over 20 days, leading to multiple transactions to different accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:33 IST
Cyber Scam: Ramakrishna Mission Secretary Duped of Rs 2.5 Crores in WhatsApp Fraud
ASP Niranjan Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior official from the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior fell prey to a sophisticated cyber scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 2.5 crores, confirmed a police official. The cybercriminals, impersonating Nashik police, contacted the victim on March 17 via WhatsApp and maintained communication for nearly three weeks.

The fraudsters convinced the secretary that his name was linked to a money laundering account and demanded his Aadhaar card and bank details for supposed verification purposes. They further deceived him into believing that a summons had been issued and he was due for arrest unless he cooperated.

The scammers coerced the ashram secretary into transferring around Rs 2.5 crores to various accounts under the pretext of bail money, promising a refund. A police investigation is underway following the registration of a case under multiple sections, with efforts on to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025