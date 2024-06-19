Remembering Kanishka: India, Canada Stand Against Terrorism

India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat, asserted the Consulate General in Vancouver. The reminder comes as the world approaches the anniversary of the Kanishka bombing, a catastrophic terror-related air disaster in civil aviation history.

On June 23, 1985, Montreal-New Delhi Air India Flight 182, known as 'Kanishka,' exploded mid-air just 45 minutes before its scheduled landing in London's Heathrow Airport, claiming 329 lives, predominantly Canadian citizens of Indian origin. The attack was linked to Sikh militants retaliating against the 1984 'Operation Bluestar.'

The Consulate General of India has planned a memorial service for the bombing's anniversary on June 23 at the Air India Memorial in Stanley Park, Vancouver. They called for the Indian Diaspora's solidarity against terrorism. This comes amid strained India-Canada relations following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations regarding Indian agents' involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India has vehemently denied.

