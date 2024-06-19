Left Menu

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National at Gujarat Border

A Pakistani national named Afzal was detained by the Border Security Force while attempting to cross the border into India in Gujarat's Kutch district. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am, and nothing suspicious was found in his possession. He is currently being interrogated.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:29 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Pakistani national named Afzal on Wednesday morning as he attempted to cross the border fence into India in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The 30-year-old, hailing from Sialkot in Pakistan, was spotted by a BSF sentry around 7.15 am near Vighakot in Kutch. Acting promptly, BSF personnel apprehended him before he could enter Indian territory.

Following his detention, Afzal was interrogated by BSF officials. No suspicious items were found in his possession, according to an official statement.

