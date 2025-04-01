Vigilant Border Security Foils Illegal Entry in Assam

In a noteworthy instance of border security diligence, two Bangladeshi nationals were stopped and deported after attempting an illegal entry into India's Assam region.

Identified as Arif Rahman and Md Shahid, the individuals were intercepted by Assam police and sent back in a decisive move underscoring regional vigilance.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited this as another successful operation in a series that has seen over 320 infiltrators deported in recent months, amidst tight security along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border following unrest in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)