Vigilant Border Security Foils Illegal Entry in Assam
Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended while attempting to illegally cross into Assam, India. With heightened vigilance from border authorities, they were deported back to Bangladesh. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the incident as part of ongoing efforts that resulted in over 320 illegal infiltrators being caught in seven months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:53 IST
In a noteworthy instance of border security diligence, two Bangladeshi nationals were stopped and deported after attempting an illegal entry into India's Assam region.
Identified as Arif Rahman and Md Shahid, the individuals were intercepted by Assam police and sent back in a decisive move underscoring regional vigilance.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited this as another successful operation in a series that has seen over 320 infiltrators deported in recent months, amidst tight security along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border following unrest in Bangladesh.
