Left Menu

Vigilant Border Security Foils Illegal Entry in Assam

Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended while attempting to illegally cross into Assam, India. With heightened vigilance from border authorities, they were deported back to Bangladesh. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the incident as part of ongoing efforts that resulted in over 320 illegal infiltrators being caught in seven months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:53 IST
Vigilant Border Security Foils Illegal Entry in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy instance of border security diligence, two Bangladeshi nationals were stopped and deported after attempting an illegal entry into India's Assam region.

Identified as Arif Rahman and Md Shahid, the individuals were intercepted by Assam police and sent back in a decisive move underscoring regional vigilance.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited this as another successful operation in a series that has seen over 320 infiltrators deported in recent months, amidst tight security along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border following unrest in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025