Left Menu

Russian Drone Strikes Shake Central Ukraine; Infrastructure Damaged and Civilians Injured

Russian drone attacks damaged energy infrastructure in central Ukraine and injured two people in Lviv. Emergency services are addressing the damage, with repairs underway. Ukraine's air defence destroyed most of the drones. Civilians have been affected, including damage to residential buildings and a veterinary research institute.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:52 IST
Russian Drone Strikes Shake Central Ukraine; Infrastructure Damaged and Civilians Injured
AI Generated Representative Image

Russian drone attacks on Wednesday damaged energy infrastructure in central Ukraine and injured at least two people in the western region of Lviv, Ukrainian authorities said.

The energy ministry said via the Telegram messaging app that emergency services have been deployed to the sites of the attacks and that repairs to damaged electrical equipment in the western region of Lviv were underway. Russian forces launched five drones to attack the Lviv region that borders NATO member Poland, injuring two men, according to Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

Kozytskyi said on Telegram that all five drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defence systems. The damage and injury were caused by falling debris. The drone attack in the village of Malekhiv in the Lviv city district damaged a multi-storey residential building, in addition to scores of windows in other residential buildings, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.

The attack also damaged a veterinary drugs research institute in Lviv, Sadovyi said. Ukraine's air force said it destroyed 19 out of 21 drones launched by Russia over six Ukrainian regions.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in February 2022. Lviv city is the administrative centre of the Lviv region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024