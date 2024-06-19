Tragic Incident at Ram Temple: Jawan's Death Under Investigation

In a tragic incident at the Ram temple, a 25-year-old police jawan named Shatrughan Vishwakarma lost his life after being struck by a bullet from his own weapon. The incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning at 5:25 am, is currently under investigation to determine whether it was an accidental discharge or a suicide, according to Inspector General Pravin Kumar.

Vishwakarma was stationed with the Special Security Force (SSF) near the VIP gate, not far from the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The investigation, along with a postmortem report, is expected to bring more clarity to the circumstances surrounding his death.

This tragic event follows another similar incident last year when PAC constable Kuldeep Tripathi also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

