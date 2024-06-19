Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Ram Temple: Jawan's Death Under Investigation

A 25-year-old police jawan, Shatrughan Vishwakarma, died at the Ram temple after being hit by a bullet from his own weapon. Authorities are investigating whether it was accidental or a suicide. Inspector General Pravin Kumar confirmed the incident occurred at 5:25 am near the temple's VIP gate.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:46 IST
Tragic Incident at Ram Temple: Jawan's Death Under Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Ram temple, a 25-year-old police jawan named Shatrughan Vishwakarma lost his life after being struck by a bullet from his own weapon. The incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning at 5:25 am, is currently under investigation to determine whether it was an accidental discharge or a suicide, according to Inspector General Pravin Kumar.

Vishwakarma was stationed with the Special Security Force (SSF) near the VIP gate, not far from the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The investigation, along with a postmortem report, is expected to bring more clarity to the circumstances surrounding his death.

This tragic event follows another similar incident last year when PAC constable Kuldeep Tripathi also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024