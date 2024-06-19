Mumbai Rattled by Brutal Public Murder: Girlfriend's Life Ended Over Suspected Affair

Mumbai was shaken by a gruesome public murder on Tuesday when Rohit Yadav, 32, killed his girlfriend, Aarti Yadav, 22, hitting her 18 times with a spanner over suspected infidelity.

The chilling crime occurred in Vasai, with onlookers failing to intervene as Rohit sat by Aarti's body until police arrived. Despite previous reports of threats and harassment, police had taken no stringent measures against Rohit.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Mane stated, "We will seek his remand for a detailed probe." BJP leader Chitra Wagh has called for a fast-track trial, voicing concern over the lack of public intervention and police inadequacy.

