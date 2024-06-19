Narges Mohammadi Sentenced Again Amid Nobel Peace Prize Controversy

Iran's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Narges Mohammadi, has received an additional year of imprisonment due to her ongoing activism, her lawyer announced on Wednesday.

According to Mostafa Nili, who represents Mohammadi, she was convicted on charges of disseminating propaganda against the Iranian regime. This new sentence follows her calls for an election boycott and her allegations of torture against another journalist.

Currently detained in Iran's notorious Evin Prison, Mohammadi had begun serving a 30-month sentence, with 15 months already added this January. The Iranian government has yet to comment on the new sentencing.

