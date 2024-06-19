Left Menu

Narges Mohammadi Sentenced Again Amid Nobel Peace Prize Controversy

Narges Mohammadi, Iran's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has received an additional year of imprisonment for her activism. Despite already serving a 30-month sentence, Mohammadi's continued protests against Iran's policies, including advocating for rights and opposing mandatory hijabs, have further riled the Iranian government.

Iran's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Narges Mohammadi, has received an additional year of imprisonment due to her ongoing activism, her lawyer announced on Wednesday.

According to Mostafa Nili, who represents Mohammadi, she was convicted on charges of disseminating propaganda against the Iranian regime. This new sentence follows her calls for an election boycott and her allegations of torture against another journalist.

Currently detained in Iran's notorious Evin Prison, Mohammadi had begun serving a 30-month sentence, with 15 months already added this January. The Iranian government has yet to comment on the new sentencing.

