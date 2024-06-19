Left Menu

Delhi Court Extends Kejriwal's Judicial Custody in Excise Scam Case

On Wednesday, a Delhi court extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 3 in connection to a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The court will hear further arguments on Kejriwal's bail application on Thursday, with the prosecution and defense presenting their respective positions.

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 3 in a money laundering case tied to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody after Kejriwal was produced via video conference as his previous judicial custody expired.

Kejriwal's counsel opposed the ED's custody extension request, citing a lack of grounds for it. The judge will hear more arguments on Kejriwal's bail application on Thursday. The defense argued that the case against Kejriwal relies solely on statements from tainted individuals, while the prosecution insisted that evidence trails support their claims.

