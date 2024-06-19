Delhi Court Extends Kejriwal's Judicial Custody in Excise Scam Case

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 3 in a money laundering case tied to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody after Kejriwal was produced via video conference as his previous judicial custody expired.

Kejriwal's counsel opposed the ED's custody extension request, citing a lack of grounds for it. The judge will hear more arguments on Kejriwal's bail application on Thursday. The defense argued that the case against Kejriwal relies solely on statements from tainted individuals, while the prosecution insisted that evidence trails support their claims.

