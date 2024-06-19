Left Menu

Man Lynched Amid Communal Tensions: Police Arrest Six Suspects

A 35-year-old man named Fareed was allegedly lynched by a mob in Mamu Bhanja locality over suspicions of theft. Seven people have been identified, and six have been arrested. The incident has ignited communal tensions, prompting intensified police patrols and political demonstrations demanding fair investigations.

A 35-year-old man, Fareed, was allegedly lynched by a mob over theft accusations, leading to communal unrest, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

Seven individuals identified as suspects were booked, with six already in custody. Fareed was attacked while returning home Tuesday night and succumbed to his injuries at Malkhan Singh Hospital.

Amid rising tensions, police intensified patrols, and political factions, including BJP leaders, demanded fair investigations. The authorities reassured the public that arrests would be made lawfully and based on substantial evidence.

