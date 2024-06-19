Man Lynched Amid Communal Tensions: Police Arrest Six Suspects

A 35-year-old man, Fareed, was allegedly lynched by a mob over theft accusations, leading to communal unrest, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

Seven individuals identified as suspects were booked, with six already in custody. Fareed was attacked while returning home Tuesday night and succumbed to his injuries at Malkhan Singh Hospital.

Amid rising tensions, police intensified patrols, and political factions, including BJP leaders, demanded fair investigations. The authorities reassured the public that arrests would be made lawfully and based on substantial evidence.

