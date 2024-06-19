Presidential Inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa

The Union Buildings Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre is buzzing with activity as international and local guests arrive to witness the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa. The atmosphere is charged with excitement as South African flags adorn the venue, marking the beginning of the seventh administration since the dawn of democracy in South Africa.

Attendees and Dignitaries

The event has drawn a diverse crowd, including ordinary citizens, national and foreign dignitaries, Heads of State, and government representatives. Notable attendees include top politicians, party leaders, and former Presidents. The presence of these figures underscores the significance of the occasion.

Diplomatic Relations and Remarks

United States

Reuben Brigety, the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, described the inauguration as historic. He highlighted the strong relationship between the United States and South Africa and expressed hopes for strengthening this relationship further through initiatives like 'Atlanta Phambili.' This initiative aims to leverage the strengths of Atlanta to advance healthcare, trade, investment, and job creation in South Africa.

Sweden

Hakan Juholt, the Swedish Ambassador to South Africa, echoed the excitement, emphasizing the collaborative spirit between the two nations. He praised South Africa’s journey towards democracy and expressed pride in Sweden’s close friendship with South Africa. Juholt believes that the new coalition government can provide solutions to contemporary challenges through international collaboration.

Security and Programme Details

Extensive security measures are in place, with hundreds of law enforcement officers ensuring safety around Pretoria. The day's programme includes:

Musical Performances: By the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra.Praise Poem: Delivered by Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga.

Interfaith Prayers: Led by Brigadier Ernest Thabo Masweu, Chaplain General of the South Africa National Defence Forces.

President-elect Ramaphosa is scheduled to take the stage shortly after 11 am, followed by the national anthem, a salute flight, and a 21-round gun salute. He will then take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural speech.

President-elect Ramaphosa was re-elected last week at the first sitting of the National Assembly after the elections on May 29. He won 283 votes against Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters, who received 44 votes.

The Union Buildings, as the official seat of the South African government and the President’s office, symbolize hope and excitement for many attendees. This inauguration marks a significant moment in South Africa’s democratic journey, reflecting both the achievements and the challenges ahead for the nation.