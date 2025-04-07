Left Menu

Tribeca Developers Launches 'Trilive' for Premium Rental Housing

Tribeca Developers introduces 'Trilive,' a new rental housing development platform. The first project in Mumbai will feature 650 studio apartments, aiming for high rental yields via a partnership with co-living operator Housr. The initiative aims to meet the growing demand for managed living spaces among working professionals in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tribeca Developers, known for introducing the Trump brand in India, has launched a new rental housing development platform called 'Trilive.' This marks a significant step in addressing the demand for quality rental housing among working professionals.

The inaugural project under the 'Trilive' banner is set in Mumbai, where the company has purchased 650 studio apartments in Andheri. Targeting a 6% rental yield through a partnership with co-living operator Housr, Trilive aims to significantly outpace the conventional rental yields in Indian residential real estate.

Priced at Rs 70 lakh per unit, the studio apartments promise investors steady income with zero maintenance concerns, thanks to Housr's management expertise. Tribeca Developers' extensive real estate portfolio underscores the brand's capability and ambition in transforming the rental market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

