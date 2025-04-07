Left Menu

EU Reconsidering Carbon Credits in Climate Strategy Shake-Up

The European Commission is considering the inclusion of international carbon credits in its climate targets, a move that might ease domestic CO2-cutting demands but raise concerns over credibility. This proposal seeks to balance environmental goals with economic pressures, amid political opposition and international climate negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:55 IST
EU Reconsidering Carbon Credits in Climate Strategy Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is deliberating the potential integration of international carbon credits into its forthcoming climate objectives. This consideration comes as a strategic shift that may lessen the CO2-reduction responsibilities imposed on local industries, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, who spoke with Reuters.

Discussions led by EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra have revealed options like a reduced emissions-cutting goal for 2040 and allowing nations to acquire carbon credits for offsetting. This move is a reversal from existing EU climate policies reliant on domestic efforts. Hoekstra maintains a 90% emissions cut as a discussion baseline, intending to propose it by summer.

Credibility concerns linger due to historical scandals involving carbon credits. The EU previously excluded international credits from its market following a debilitation of carbon pricing due to an influx of inexpensive credits. These options, while strategic, call for heightened scrutiny to ensure authentic climate benefits and robust global engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025