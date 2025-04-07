AYL 2025: A Cultural and Literary Triumph in Gurugram

The third edition of Gurugram's acclaimed cultural and literary festival, Are You Lit? (AYL), wrapped up with resounding success on March 30, 2025. Held at the Courtyard by Marriott, the two-day event was a vibrant celebration of literature, community engagement, and creativity, attracting authors, artists, educators, and young minds from across the country.

West Bengal's Governor, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, inaugurated the festival, launching three of his latest literary works. His presence underscored the festival's growing importance in India's cultural scene. Dr. Bose engaged in discussions with students from prominent Gurugram schools, emphasizing the significance of inculcating reading habits in youth to foster growth and imagination.

The festival featured influential speakers from various sectors, including senior journalist Ashutosh and media personality Partho Sengupta. A podcast featuring Dr. Bose and filmmaker Ajit Menon received notable attention on social media. Co-founders Vishesh Prakash and Vineeta Jerath expressed their ambition to extend AYL's reach nationwide, supported by Dr. Bose's visionary goals.

