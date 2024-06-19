Left Menu

Romania Secures $920M Deal for South Korea's K-9 Howitzers: A Boost for Defense Ties

Romania is set to acquire $920 million worth of South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzers, marking its largest weapon acquisition in seven years. The deal was announced during a meeting between South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik and Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar. This acquisition aims to enhance military cooperation and security in both Europe and Asia.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:28 IST
Romania Secures $920M Deal for South Korea's K-9 Howitzers: A Boost for Defense Ties
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Romania will buy $920 million worth of South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzers, in its largest weapon acquisition in seven years, Seoul's defence ministry said on Wednesday. The deal was announced in a meeting between South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik and his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar, during Shin's visit to the Eastern European country.

Shin and Tilvar agreed that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatens the security of Europe and Asia, and close cooperation with the international community in responding to the matter was necessary. In April, South Korean and Romanian leaders held a summit and pledged to boost defence industry cooperation.

Romania's decision to purchase K-9 howitzers, following in the footsteps of Poland, will expand the footprint of South Korea's defence industry in Europe, Seoul's defence ministry said on Wednesday. South Korea is working to establish itself as the world's fourth-largest arms exporter.

Shin is set to head to Poland for a three-day trip later on Wednesday, where he will meet Polish Defence Minister and deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and discuss defence and arms industry cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024