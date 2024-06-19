Left Menu

Decomposed Bodies Found in Submerged Car: A Tale of Forbidden Love

Four months after eloping, the highly decomposed bodies of a married woman and her brother-in-law were found in a submerged car in Madhya Pradesh. Identified as Mithlesh and Neeraj Sakhwar, the pair had been reported missing in February. Their bodies were discovered after the water level of a stop dam receded.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:34 IST
  • India

Morena District, Madhya Pradesh—In a chilling discovery, the bodies of a married woman and her brother-in-law were found decomposed inside a submerged car, months after they had eloped.

Their car was spotted by villagers on Tuesday as the water level in a stop dam receded. The deceased, identified as Mithlesh (30) and Neeraj Sakhwar (34), had gone missing in February after leaving their homes together.

Local police, who were alerted by the villagers, are investigating the case from all angles, including the circumstances surrounding how the car ended up in the dam.

