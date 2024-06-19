Decomposed Bodies Found in Submerged Car: A Tale of Forbidden Love

Morena District, Madhya Pradesh—In a chilling discovery, the bodies of a married woman and her brother-in-law were found decomposed inside a submerged car, months after they had eloped.

Their car was spotted by villagers on Tuesday as the water level in a stop dam receded. The deceased, identified as Mithlesh (30) and Neeraj Sakhwar (34), had gone missing in February after leaving their homes together.

Local police, who were alerted by the villagers, are investigating the case from all angles, including the circumstances surrounding how the car ended up in the dam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)