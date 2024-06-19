Mob-Lynching in Mamu Bhanja: Communal Tensions Erupt After Alleged Theft Incident

In a tragic incident that has heightened communal tensions, 35-year-old Fareed was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Mamu Bhanja locality following accusations of theft.

Police have arrested six individuals, identified seven more from the mob, and are conducting further investigations based on CCTV footage. Fareed was returning home from work when he was attacked, later succumbing to his injuries at Malkhan Singh Hospital.

The incident has led to significant unrest with members from both Hindu and Muslim communities gathering in protest, leading to increased police patrolling in identified sensitive areas to maintain peace and order.

