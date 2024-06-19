Left Menu

Mob-Lynching in Mamu Bhanja: Communal Tensions Erupt After Alleged Theft Incident

Fareed, a 35-year-old man, was allegedly lynched by a mob over theft accusations, resulting in his death and sparking communal tensions. Six individuals have been arrested, and both Hindu and Muslim communities have reacted strongly. Police are investigating and increasing patrolling in sensitive areas.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:46 IST
Mob-Lynching in Mamu Bhanja: Communal Tensions Erupt After Alleged Theft Incident
Fareed
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has heightened communal tensions, 35-year-old Fareed was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Mamu Bhanja locality following accusations of theft.

Police have arrested six individuals, identified seven more from the mob, and are conducting further investigations based on CCTV footage. Fareed was returning home from work when he was attacked, later succumbing to his injuries at Malkhan Singh Hospital.

The incident has led to significant unrest with members from both Hindu and Muslim communities gathering in protest, leading to increased police patrolling in identified sensitive areas to maintain peace and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024