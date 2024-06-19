Left Menu

Calcutta HC Seeks Alternative Venue for Suvendu Adhikari's Rally Amidst Controversy

The Calcutta High Court has asked Suvendu Adhikari's lawyer to suggest an alternative location for a protest against post-poll violence, initially planned outside the Raj Bhavan. The court also inquired about actions taken against those who violated prohibitory orders during a previous demonstration.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:04 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday instructed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's lawyer to propose a new location for his planned demonstration against alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. The protest, initially set for outside the Raj Bhavan, comes under prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, making such gatherings illegal.

Adhikari's lawyer, Billwadal Bhattacharya, argued that similar prohibitory orders were ignored when the ruling Trinamool Congress held a five-day sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan in October 2023. Justice Amrita Sinha directed Bhattacharya to suggest an alternative location by the next hearing date on June 21.

Additionally, the court mandated West Bengal's Advocate General Kishore Dutta to review any actions taken against previous violations of prohibitory orders. The case continues to draw attention to the allegations of administrative double standards and political tumult in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

