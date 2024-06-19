Tragedy Strikes in Chad: Explosions at Military Depot Kill 9, Injure Over 40
Nine people were killed and more than 40 injured after a fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital. The explosions caused panic and forced residents to flee their homes. The government is investigating the incident amid ongoing political tensions.
Nine individuals were tragically killed and over 40 injured after a catastrophic fire ignited explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, late Tuesday night.
Government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah confirmed 46 people are receiving medical treatment. The situation has been stabilized, but the cause of the fire remains unclear. President Mahamat Deby Itno announced a thorough investigation.
The explosions, which terrified residents who initially feared an armed attack, illuminated the night sky and prompted evacuations. Authorities have cordoned off the area as security forces work to secure scattered artillery shells.
