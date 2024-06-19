Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Chad: Explosions at Military Depot Kill 9, Injure Over 40

Nine people were killed and more than 40 injured after a fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital. The explosions caused panic and forced residents to flee their homes. The government is investigating the incident amid ongoing political tensions.

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Chad: Explosions at Military Depot Kill 9, Injure Over 40
AI Generated Representative Image

Nine individuals were tragically killed and over 40 injured after a catastrophic fire ignited explosions at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, late Tuesday night.

Government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah confirmed 46 people are receiving medical treatment. The situation has been stabilized, but the cause of the fire remains unclear. President Mahamat Deby Itno announced a thorough investigation.

The explosions, which terrified residents who initially feared an armed attack, illuminated the night sky and prompted evacuations. Authorities have cordoned off the area as security forces work to secure scattered artillery shells.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024