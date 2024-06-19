Left Menu

Man Remanded in Custody for Gruesome Roadside Murder in Maharashtra

A man in Maharashtra's Palghar district killed his girlfriend with a spanner on a busy road. Initially in judicial custody, the accused was later moved to police custody after a sessions court's order. The incident highlighted the tragic circumstances, with the victim supporting her family financially.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:00 IST
A man in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been remanded to police custody for six days after brutally murdering his girlfriend on a busy road. The accused, Rohit Yadav, struck 18 fatal blows to Aarti Yadav's head using a spanner.

Initially, a magistrate's court had placed Rohit Yadav in judicial custody; however, police immediately appealed to a higher sessions court, which subsequently overturned the magistrate's decision. The sessions court criticized the lower court for not considering the crime's severity.

The tragic incident has left the victim's family, who heavily relied on her income, in a state of deep shock and despair. Aarti, employed in a private firm, was the primary breadwinner, supporting her father and three siblings.

