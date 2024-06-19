Man Remanded in Custody for Gruesome Roadside Murder in Maharashtra
A man in Maharashtra's Palghar district killed his girlfriend with a spanner on a busy road. Initially in judicial custody, the accused was later moved to police custody after a sessions court's order. The incident highlighted the tragic circumstances, with the victim supporting her family financially.
- Country:
- India
A man in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been remanded to police custody for six days after brutally murdering his girlfriend on a busy road. The accused, Rohit Yadav, struck 18 fatal blows to Aarti Yadav's head using a spanner.
Initially, a magistrate's court had placed Rohit Yadav in judicial custody; however, police immediately appealed to a higher sessions court, which subsequently overturned the magistrate's decision. The sessions court criticized the lower court for not considering the crime's severity.
The tragic incident has left the victim's family, who heavily relied on her income, in a state of deep shock and despair. Aarti, employed in a private firm, was the primary breadwinner, supporting her father and three siblings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Magisterial probe ordered into youth's death in police custody in J-K's Pulwama
Pune car crash: Court extends till June 14 police custody of teen driver's parents, one more accused.
Undertrial Escapes Police Custody in Navi Mumbai Dramatic Chase Ensues
HC orders removal of video of excise case court proceedings involving Kejriwal from social media
Court extends police custody of Kannada actor Darshan and associates arrested in murder case by five more days.