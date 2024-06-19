Left Menu

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Suspected Illicit Liquor Claims Lives

Over 20 people were hospitalized and at least five died in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district following the suspected consumption of illicit liquor. Authorities found deadly methanol in the seized liquor. The government initiated a CB-CID probe, suspended several officials, and vowed severe action against culprits.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:31 IST
In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, over 20 people were hospitalized and at least five lost their lives after consuming suspected illicit 'packet arrack'. The toxic brew, it appears, contained deadly methanol. Authorities promptly arrested K Kannukutti, 49, and seized approximately 200 litres of the illicit liquor.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a CB-CID investigation to ensure a thorough probe. In an immediate administrative shake-up, Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath was reassigned, and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended, along with nine other police personnel from the prohibition wing.

The tragic deaths have sparked widespread outrage. Governor R.N. Ravi expressed serious concern over recurring lapses in controlling illicit liquor. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and well-wishes for the survivors battling for their lives. CM Stalin promised to deal with such crimes with an 'iron fist' and urged the public to report any information on illegal activities.

