Jharkhand Govt Protests Hydel Project, Clears Caste Survey & Tax Settlement
The Jharkhand government has decided to request the Centre to halt the construction of a 1,500-mw hydel pumped storage project in Bokaro, a site sacred to the Santhali tribe. During a cabinet meeting, they also approved a state-wide caste survey and a one-time road tax settlement scheme.
In a significant move, the Jharkhand government announced on Wednesday its intent to request the Centre to suspend the planned construction of a 1,500-mw hydel pumped storage project at Luguburu Pahad in Bokaro district. The site is of religious importance to the Santhali tribe.
At a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Champai Soren, 33 proposals were cleared, including the request to halt the hydel project. 'The place is revered as a religious site by the Santhali tribe, and the Sarna Dharma Mahasammelan is organised there every year,' stated Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel.
The cabinet also approved a state-wide caste survey and a proposal for a one-time settlement for road tax-defaulting vehicles, which could bring in a significant revenue by regularizing around 4 lakh vehicles and generating Rs 2,204 crore.
