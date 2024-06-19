Left Menu

Jharkhand Govt Protests Hydel Project, Clears Caste Survey & Tax Settlement

The Jharkhand government has decided to request the Centre to halt the construction of a 1,500-mw hydel pumped storage project in Bokaro, a site sacred to the Santhali tribe. During a cabinet meeting, they also approved a state-wide caste survey and a one-time road tax settlement scheme.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:40 IST
Jharkhand Govt Protests Hydel Project, Clears Caste Survey & Tax Settlement
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Jharkhand government announced on Wednesday its intent to request the Centre to suspend the planned construction of a 1,500-mw hydel pumped storage project at Luguburu Pahad in Bokaro district. The site is of religious importance to the Santhali tribe.

At a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Champai Soren, 33 proposals were cleared, including the request to halt the hydel project. 'The place is revered as a religious site by the Santhali tribe, and the Sarna Dharma Mahasammelan is organised there every year,' stated Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel.

The cabinet also approved a state-wide caste survey and a proposal for a one-time settlement for road tax-defaulting vehicles, which could bring in a significant revenue by regularizing around 4 lakh vehicles and generating Rs 2,204 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024