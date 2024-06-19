Jharkhand Govt Protests Hydel Project, Clears Caste Survey & Tax Settlement

In a significant move, the Jharkhand government announced on Wednesday its intent to request the Centre to suspend the planned construction of a 1,500-mw hydel pumped storage project at Luguburu Pahad in Bokaro district. The site is of religious importance to the Santhali tribe.

At a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Champai Soren, 33 proposals were cleared, including the request to halt the hydel project. 'The place is revered as a religious site by the Santhali tribe, and the Sarna Dharma Mahasammelan is organised there every year,' stated Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel.

The cabinet also approved a state-wide caste survey and a proposal for a one-time settlement for road tax-defaulting vehicles, which could bring in a significant revenue by regularizing around 4 lakh vehicles and generating Rs 2,204 crore.

