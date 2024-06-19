Left Menu

Teen Allegedly Kills Sister Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Haryana

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly killing his sister, Komal Rani, over her inter-caste marriage in Haryana. The victim's father-in-law stated that threats had been received since the marriage in February. The accused shot Rani at her in-law's home, injuring her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

17-year-old boy
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Haryana's Kaithal, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly murdering his sister, Komal Rani, over her inter-caste marriage.

The incident took place at Rani's in-law's residence on Wednesday. Her father-in-law revealed that since her marriage to Anil Kumar in February, threats had been pouring in from her family.

Police reported that the accused, fueled by anger over her marriage to a man from the Scheduled Caste community, shot Rani, killing her instantly. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law suffered serious injuries and are currently hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections, including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

