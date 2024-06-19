Teen Allegedly Kills Sister Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Haryana

In a tragic incident in Haryana's Kaithal, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly murdering his sister, Komal Rani, over her inter-caste marriage.

The incident took place at Rani's in-law's residence on Wednesday. Her father-in-law revealed that since her marriage to Anil Kumar in February, threats had been pouring in from her family.

Police reported that the accused, fueled by anger over her marriage to a man from the Scheduled Caste community, shot Rani, killing her instantly. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law suffered serious injuries and are currently hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections, including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

