Left Menu

Fresh Arrests in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Mahesh Mittal in its investigation into money laundering linked to alleged irregularities in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission. The ED's probe has previously led to arrests and searches of various officials and premises, resulting in assets worth Rs 11.03 crore being attached.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 09:51 IST
Fresh Arrests in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission Money Laundering Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant breakthrough by arresting Mahesh Mittal, the proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, in connection with a money laundering case tied to the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan.

The ED detained Mittal on Wednesday, and he was subsequently remanded to ED custody until June 24 by court order. This comes after earlier arrests, including that of Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by the Union government, is aimed at providing safe drinking water through household tap connections and is implemented in Rajasthan by the state's Public Health Engineering (PHE) department. An investigation revealed that multiple suspects, including public servants, were involved in bribery, tender irregularities, and fraudulent activities.

Piyush Jain was the first individual to be apprehended in this case in February. The ED's findings indicate that the suspects not only engaged in bribery but also purchased stolen goods for their contracts and submitted fake work completion letters to secure contracts from the PHED.

The money laundering case originates from an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), implicating Padamchand Jain, Mahesh Mittal, Piyush Jain, and others.

In its ongoing probe, the ED has searched various premises in Jaipur and Dausa, including those of senior PHE department officials, former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, and IAS officer Subodh Agarwal. Assets worth Rs 11.03 crore have been seized to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024