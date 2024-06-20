Fresh Arrests in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a significant breakthrough by arresting Mahesh Mittal, the proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, in connection with a money laundering case tied to the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan.

The ED detained Mittal on Wednesday, and he was subsequently remanded to ED custody until June 24 by court order. This comes after earlier arrests, including that of Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by the Union government, is aimed at providing safe drinking water through household tap connections and is implemented in Rajasthan by the state's Public Health Engineering (PHE) department. An investigation revealed that multiple suspects, including public servants, were involved in bribery, tender irregularities, and fraudulent activities.

Piyush Jain was the first individual to be apprehended in this case in February. The ED's findings indicate that the suspects not only engaged in bribery but also purchased stolen goods for their contracts and submitted fake work completion letters to secure contracts from the PHED.

The money laundering case originates from an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), implicating Padamchand Jain, Mahesh Mittal, Piyush Jain, and others.

In its ongoing probe, the ED has searched various premises in Jaipur and Dausa, including those of senior PHE department officials, former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, and IAS officer Subodh Agarwal. Assets worth Rs 11.03 crore have been seized to date.

