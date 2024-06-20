SALIENT Showcases Successes in Arms Control and Violence Reduction at RevCon4

The Saving-Lives Entity (SALIENT) showcased its achievements at the Fourth Review Conference of the Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons (RevCon4) that began in New York on June 18. SALIENT, a joint initiative of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and UNDP, aims to improve arms control and reduce the human cost of weapons.

Armed violence devastates communities, undermines security, impedes the rule of law, and hinders peacebuilding. Civilians, particularly women and children, bear the brunt of this violence. Communities experiencing or emerging from armed conflict are especially vulnerable.

When guns dominate, societies lose their development gains, putting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at risk. Controlling the proliferation of firearms and addressing their demand through peaceful conflict resolution requires a holistic, collaborative approach.

Through SALIENT, the United Nations supports Member States in combating armed violence. Over 20 partners implement SALIENT initiatives under the oversight of UN Resident Coordinators.

“‘Developmentalizing’ arms control is not only about recognizing the links between sustainable development and violence reduction. It is about making resources available to support this partnership through sustained financial contributions. SALIENT’s work on the ground has demonstrated that investing in arms control and violence reduction is a critical part of development efforts,” said Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs.

SALIENT’s achievements highlight the effectiveness of its multi-sectoral and programmatic approach. From voluntary civilian disarmament in South Sudan to developing a national strategy on gender, Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration in Cameroon, and implementing peer mediation and firearms protocols in Jamaican schools, SALIENT has made a positive impact.

“We are seeing the changes. Behaviors have been modified in a positive way. We do not have the police coming in as often as they used to. Students are more settled, they are happier,” said Christine Hewes-Johnson, Dean of Discipline at Denham Town High School in Kingston.

UNDP and UNODA, through SALIENT, champion innovative approaches to armed violence reduction. All projects are nationally led, people-centered, anticipatory, and responsive, whether through legislative or policy support, capacity building, education, or advocacy.

Given that the proliferation of weapons fuels violence against women, over 30 percent (US$1.7 million) of SALIENT funds are committed to tackling gender-based violence, promoting gender equality, and empowering women.

“In South Sudan, for example, SALIENT worked with local authorities and communities to launch programs and engage women at all stages. Ten new female police networks were established to empower women police officers and women in the community,” said Mr. Haoliang Xu, Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator, UNDP.

As of 2024, SALIENT is active in eight countries: Cameroon, Jamaica, Ghana, Honduras, Kyrgyz Republic, Panama, Papua New Guinea, and South Sudan. Its donors include Finland, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Sweden, and Switzerland.

“I extend my appreciation to the development partners who trusted us by investing. We need financial and political support to continue this important work and sustain the gains made by our country-level colleagues and national partners so far,” said Mr. Haoliang Xu.

At RevCon4, SALIENT partners and beneficiaries called for increased and sustained financing to ensure a greater impact on arms control and armed violence prevention, aiming for peace, development, and a brighter, safer future for all.