Curfew in Odisha's Balasore Relaxed for Essential Shopping Amid Group Clash Tensions

Curfew in Balasore, Odisha, was relaxed for four hours to let residents buy essential items after a clash over animal slaughter. The situation remains tense with stringent measures in place, including the deployment of central forces. Decisions on curfew continuation are pending.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:38 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Curfew in Odisha's Balasore municipal area was temporarily relaxed for four hours on Thursday, allowing residents to purchase essential items, officials announced. The curfew was originally imposed on Monday night following a group clash over animal slaughter in the northern Odisha town.

'Curfew was relaxed from 7 am to 11 am. During this period, all shops and commercial establishments were allowed to remain open to facilitate residents in buying daily necessities,' stated an official.

In accordance with an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Balasore, no public gatherings or large-scale movement of people were permitted during the relaxation period.

The curfew is set to remain effective until midnight of June 20, with the administration expected to make a decision late Thursday on whether to extend it.

Six companies of central forces have reached Balasore and are being stationed in sensitive areas, an official confirmed.

Balasore Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath reported on Wednesday that approximately 40 platoons of the police force have been positioned, with the situation under continuous surveillance.

At least 10 people sustained injuries in the clash that occurred on Monday evening. Since Tuesday, 45 individuals have been sent to judicial custody, charged with rioting or violating curfew norms.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed for calm and instructed the district administration to take all necessary steps to restore normalcy in Balasore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

