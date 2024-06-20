Left Menu

China and Malaysia Boost Bilateral Ties with Extended Visa-Free Travel

China and Malaysia have mutually extended visa-free policies to promote bilateral relations. China will exempt Malaysian travelers from visas until the end of 2025, while Malaysia will do the same for Chinese tourists until the end of 2026. This move aims to enhance travel and economic cooperation between the two nations.

China and Malaysia have extended mutual visa-free policies for their citizens travelling between the two countries, as part of efforts to support bilateral ties.

China will extend its visa exemptions for inbound Malaysian travellers until the end of 2025, with Malaysia doing the same for Chinese tourists until the end of 2026, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

