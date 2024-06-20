China and Malaysia Boost Bilateral Ties with Extended Visa-Free Travel

China and Malaysia have extended mutual visa-free policies for their citizens travelling between the two countries, as part of efforts to support bilateral ties.

China will extend its visa exemptions for inbound Malaysian travellers until the end of 2025, with Malaysia doing the same for Chinese tourists until the end of 2026, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

