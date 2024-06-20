Left Menu

India-Sri Lanka Maritime Collaboration: A New Milestone

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, a project funded by India. They discussed future bilateral cooperation across various sectors, reinforcing the strong ties between India and Sri Lanka. Jaishankar's visit highlights India's commitment under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:25 IST
In a significant boost to India-Sri Lanka relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have jointly inaugurated the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, built with a $6 million grant from India.

Jaishankar, during his visit, conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings and discussed avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in sectors such as power, energy, connectivity, infrastructure, health, and tourism.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, aiming to foster mutually beneficial relationships with neighboring countries and reinforce maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

