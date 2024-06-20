India-Sri Lanka Maritime Collaboration: A New Milestone

In a significant boost to India-Sri Lanka relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have jointly inaugurated the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, built with a $6 million grant from India.

Jaishankar, during his visit, conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings and discussed avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in sectors such as power, energy, connectivity, infrastructure, health, and tourism.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, aiming to foster mutually beneficial relationships with neighboring countries and reinforce maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

