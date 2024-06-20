Left Menu

Swedish Court Acquits Former Syrian General in 2012 War Crimes Case

A Swedish court has acquitted former Syrian General Mohammed Hamo of war crimes linked to 2012 conflict in Syria. Hamo defected from the Syrian army and joined opposition forces fighting against President Assad. He was charged in February but found not guilty due to insufficient evidence.

20-06-2024
A Swedish court on Thursday acquitted former Syrian army Brig. Gen Mohammed Hamo, aged 65, of involvement in war crimes committed in 2012 amid Syria's long-standing conflict.

Hamo, who moved to Sweden after defecting from the Syrian army in July 2012, faced charges in February for aiding and abetting crimes that violated international law. He was accused of participating in the violent confrontations in Baba Amr, an area in Homs once controlled by rebels.

Hamo was arrested in central Sweden on December 7, 2021, but was released two days later due to lack of sufficient evidence. The Stockholm District Court began his trial on April 15, concluding on May 21. The Syrian conflict, which erupted in March 2011, has resulted in near half a million deaths and displaced millions.

