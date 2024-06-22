Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts USA-Backed Narcotics Nexus

Punjab Police, in close coordination with central agencies, busted a narcotics and organised crime nexus backed by USA-based smuggler Sarwan Singh alias Bhola Havelian. The operation led to the arrest of three operatives and the seizure of pistols, live cartridges, heroin, and an electronic weighing machine.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2024
Sarwan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Saturday confirmed the dismantling of a significant narcotics and organised crime nexus, supported by USA-based smuggler Sarwan Singh alias Bhola Havelian. The coordinated effort resulted in the arrest of three operatives in Amritsar's Ajnala region.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, credited the successful operation to close collaboration with central agencies. The arrested individuals were identified as Karanjit Singh from Tarn Taran's Khalra, Akash Seth alias Raghu, and Sukhdeep Singh, both residents of Amritsar's Raja Sansi.

In a significant haul, authorities recovered six pistols, live cartridges, several magazines, 200 grams of heroin, and an electronic weighing machine. Investigations revealed that the accused were in direct contact with Bhola and were involved in illicit arms and drug distribution.

