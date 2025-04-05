Rural Development Gets a Boost with New Infrastructure Projects in Indian Hill States

In a move set to enhance rural connectivity and spur economic growth in India's hill states, the Ministry of Rural Development has rolled out new infrastructure initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III). The projects will focus on Manipur, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to an official release issued Saturday.

The detailed plan includes the sanction of 41 new roads in Manipur, covering nearly 281 kilometers and costing approximately Rs 225.15 crore, alongside additional long-span bridge projects in Mizoram at Rs 67.69 crore. Previously approved ventures under PMGSY-III already mark substantial investments across these states.

Further highlights include significant allocations for Himachal Pradesh amounting to Rs 140.90 crore for 21 long-span bridges and funding for Uttarakhand's new infrastructure. These projects are aligned with the government's goal of fostering inclusive and sustainable rural development, with aims to enhance connectivity, and boost healthcare, education access, and employment opportunities.

