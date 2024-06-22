Water Minister Atishi's Hunger Strike Highlights Delhi's Water Crisis

Water Minister Atishi's health took a downturn on the second day of her indefinite fast, as her blood sugar level dropped by 16 units and her blood pressure also fell, the Delhi government reported.

Initiating the 'Pani Satyagraha' at Bhogal in South Delhi, Atishi claims Haryana reduced Delhi's Yamuna water share to 513 million gallons per day, impacting over 28 lakh residents amid persistent heat.

The Delhi government disclosed on Saturday that Atishi's health metrics worsened, with doctors warning that prolonged fasting could dangerously increase ketone levels in her body.

Despite these health risks, Atishi remains resolute, stating that the hunger strike will go on until Delhi receives its rightful share of water.

Delhi relies on Water supplies from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Aam Aadmi Party claims Delhi is shortchanged by 100 MGD of water daily, intensifying the capital's water crisis.

