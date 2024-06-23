U.S. Forces Neutralize Houthi Vessels in Red Sea
U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea within the past 24 hours, according to CENTCOM. Additionally, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or significant damage were reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels.
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 07:53 IST
U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday. Separately, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden but there were no injuries or significant damage reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels, CENTCOM added.
The U.S. military's Central Command also dismissed as "categorically false" recent claims about a successful attack by Houthi forces on the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspected Houthi Missile Strike Targets Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden
Missile Strike in Gulf of Aden: Houthi Rebels Target Cargo Ship
Houthi Missile Strikes on Commercial Vessels in Gulf of Aden
Houthi Rebels Strike Vessel in Gulf of Aden Amid Intensifying Tensions
Houthis Attack: Fire Erupts on M/V Verbena in Gulf of Aden