U.S. Forces Neutralize Houthi Vessels in Red Sea

U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea within the past 24 hours, according to CENTCOM. Additionally, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or significant damage were reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels.

U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday. Separately, the Houthis launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Gulf of Aden but there were no injuries or significant damage reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels, CENTCOM added.

The U.S. military's Central Command also dismissed as "categorically false" recent claims about a successful attack by Houthi forces on the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower.

