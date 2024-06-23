Left Menu

Amit Shah to Review National Flood Preparedness Amid Rising Monsoon Challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the readiness to tackle floods that affect various regions of India during monsoon. States like Bihar, Assam, and others frequently face inundation. The meeting will address overall flood management strategies. This year, Assam alone has been significantly impacted with 3.90 lakh people affected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct a comprehensive review on Sunday to assess the preparedness for managing floods that impact numerous parts of India during the monsoon season.

Annually, states such as Bihar, Assam, and others in the eastern region experience significant flooding due to rising water levels in various rivers triggered by monsoon rains.

'The home minister will chair a high-level meeting to evaluate the nation's flood management strategies,' an official from the home ministry stated.

Additional states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir have also encountered floods and landslides in recent years.

This year, Assam is witnessing severe flooding, impacting around 3.90 lakh citizens in 19 districts, as per official reports. The death toll from floods, landslides, and storms has reached 37, with one individual reported missing.

