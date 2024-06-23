Left Menu

Missing Bangladeshi Man Found in Kolkata After Days of Search

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man, Mohammed Dilwar Hossain, who went missing from a Kolkata hotel, has been found. Suffering from neurological disorders, Hossain was discovered near SSKM Hospital and has been admitted for treatment. His father identified him after being located by the police.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 09:48 IST
Missing Bangladeshi Man Found in Kolkata After Days of Search
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man, who had gone missing from a hotel in Kolkata last week, was found by the police, an official said on Sunday.

The individual, identified as Mohammed Dilwar Hossain, was located near the state-run SSKM Hospital in Rabindra Sadan late Saturday, the officer confirmed.

Hossain, known to suffer from neurological disorders, is currently admitted to SSKM Hospital. He was reportedly seen wandering near the medical facility, the senior officer of Kolkata Police stated.

The young man had traveled to Kolkata for medical treatment and had been missing since Wednesday evening from a hotel on Free School Street.

After Hossain was located, his father identified him, and he was promptly admitted to SSKM Hospital for further medical care, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024