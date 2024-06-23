Missing Bangladeshi Man Found in Kolkata After Days of Search

A 23-year-old Bangladeshi man, who had gone missing from a hotel in Kolkata last week, was found by the police, an official said on Sunday.

The individual, identified as Mohammed Dilwar Hossain, was located near the state-run SSKM Hospital in Rabindra Sadan late Saturday, the officer confirmed.

Hossain, known to suffer from neurological disorders, is currently admitted to SSKM Hospital. He was reportedly seen wandering near the medical facility, the senior officer of Kolkata Police stated.

The young man had traveled to Kolkata for medical treatment and had been missing since Wednesday evening from a hotel on Free School Street.

After Hossain was located, his father identified him, and he was promptly admitted to SSKM Hospital for further medical care, the officer added.

