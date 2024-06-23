Manipur and Assam Chiefs Meet to Strengthen Border Security Amid Ethnic Violence

In light of escalating ethnic violence, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has traveled to Guwahati for critical security discussions with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma. An official revealed the meeting, scheduled for this weekend, aims at addressing security concerns along the Jiribam-Cachar inter-state boundary.

Ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam in early June has forced numerous residents to seek refuge in Assam's Cachar district. Chief Minister Singh, accompanied by senior minister L Susindro Singh, departed for Guwahati to urgently discuss the coordination of police forces to combat the militant activities along the inter-state border.

Meanwhile, Assam's government, under Sarma's directive, is ensuring the containment of Manipur's ethnic violence, providing humanitarian aid to refugees, and maintaining tight security patrols along the boundary. The ethnic strife in Manipur's Imphal Valley and hills, which involves Meiteis and Kukis, has resulted in significant human and material losses.

