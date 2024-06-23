Tragic Collision: Teenager Killed in Wrong-Side Crash on Pune-Nashik Road

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old man named Om Bhalerao was killed when his motorbike was struck by a car speeding on the wrong side of the road in Pune's Ambegaon taluka on Saturday night.

The collision occurred at approximately 9.30 pm at Mauje Eklahare village on Pune-Nashik road. The driver of the car, identified as a Fortuner, has been apprehended, and a case has been filed at Manchar police station, according to local authorities.

A senior police official confirmed the details, stating that the driver was traveling to Manchar village when the car collided head-on with the motorbike. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and further investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)