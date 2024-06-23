Left Menu

BJP Leader Exposes Ghatkopar Hoardings Scam: Allegations of Bribes and Corruption

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has accused Bhavesh Bhinde, director of ad firm Ego Media Pvt Ltd, of paying Rs 46 lakh in bribes to the former GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid via his wife's company for illegal hoardings in Mumbai. A special investigation has been launched following the tragic hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has levied serious accusations against Bhavesh Bhinde, director at Ego Media Pvt Ltd, alleging he paid Rs 46 lakh in bribes to the company of then-GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid's wife to secure illegal hoarding permits. These claims arose after a tragic hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area that resulted in 17 fatalities and over 70 injuries.

In a series of posts on X, Somaiya further alleged that Rs 5 crore was paid by Ego Media Pvt Ltd to various railway police and BMC officials for around two dozen illegal hoardings in the Ghatkopar and Dadar areas. Somaiya has formally requested Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to suspend Khalid for his involvement.

According to Somaiya, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered proof and bank entries confirming the Rs 46 lakh bribe. The investigation continues, with calls for further actions against implicated officials.

