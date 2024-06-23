Left Menu

Terrorist Neutralized in Ongoing Anti-Infiltration Operation in Uri

Security forces have confirmed the recovery of one terrorist's body in an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, which started on June 22, is ongoing with suspicions of another terrorist still at large.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:49 IST
Security forces on Sunday recovered the body of a terrorist killed in an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the ongoing nature of the operation, which commenced on June 22 and saw the killing of one terrorist so far.

The operation was launched after suspicious movements of two men were noticed on Saturday near the LoC in the Gohallan area of Uri. While sources initially believed two terrorists had been killed, only one body has been recovered to date.

