Left Menu

Security Forces Bust Naxalite Fake Currency Operation in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have recovered a significant haul of fake currency notes and printing equipment linked to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Used to deceive local tribal vendors, the counterfeit money was part of a broader strategy to destabilize the Indian economy. Further investigations are underway.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:02 IST
Security Forces Bust Naxalite Fake Currency Operation in Chhattisgarh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have, for the first time, recovered a substantial cache of fake currency notes and printing equipment belonging to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior police official revealed on Sunday.

According to the police, Naxalites have allegedly been using the counterfeit currency in the weekly markets of Bastar's interior regions for an extended period, deceiving unsuspecting tribal vendors.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G. Chavan asserted that the Naxalites aimed to destabilize the Indian economy through this scheme. The recovery, which occurred on Saturday evening near Korajguda village, involved a joint effort by various security forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force's 50th battalion, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and district police.

Upon sensing the security personnel's presence, the Naxalites fled into the dense forest, leaving behind fake currency notes in denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500, alongside printing equipment and a cache of explosives. Chavan deemed the seizure a significant success in ongoing anti-Naxal operations, noting that investigations revealed the Naxalites had been training members to print fake notes since 2022 to sustain their operations amid dwindling funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024