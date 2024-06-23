Security Forces Bust Naxalite Fake Currency Operation in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have, for the first time, recovered a substantial cache of fake currency notes and printing equipment belonging to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior police official revealed on Sunday.

According to the police, Naxalites have allegedly been using the counterfeit currency in the weekly markets of Bastar's interior regions for an extended period, deceiving unsuspecting tribal vendors.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G. Chavan asserted that the Naxalites aimed to destabilize the Indian economy through this scheme. The recovery, which occurred on Saturday evening near Korajguda village, involved a joint effort by various security forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force's 50th battalion, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and district police.

Upon sensing the security personnel's presence, the Naxalites fled into the dense forest, leaving behind fake currency notes in denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500, alongside printing equipment and a cache of explosives. Chavan deemed the seizure a significant success in ongoing anti-Naxal operations, noting that investigations revealed the Naxalites had been training members to print fake notes since 2022 to sustain their operations amid dwindling funds.

