AAP Delegation Addresses Delhi Water Crisis with LG
A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to discuss the ongoing water crisis in the capital. They received assurances that the matter would be discussed with the Haryana government. The delegation included key AAP figures like Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Somnath Bharti.
- Country:
- India
The water crisis in Delhi has prompted proactive measures from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Sunday, a delegation from the party engaged in discussions with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
Prominent AAP members such as Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MP Sanjay Singh, and MLA Somnath Bharti highlighted the approaching monsoon season, marked by rainfall in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh.
They stressed the need for immediate water supply for Delhi, and Saxena assured that he would address the matter with the Haryana government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Singh Predicts Modi Government's Collapse Within a Year
"Centre should rethink and discuss its foreign policies": AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj after 3 terror attacks in J-K
Sanjay Singh Predicts India's Political Shift Within a Year
AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls for Action, Not Words, from RSS Amid Manipur Unrest
Sanjay Singh hits out at BJP over water woes in Delhi, says it "does not want people of Delhi should to get water"