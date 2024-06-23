Left Menu

AAP Delegation Addresses Delhi Water Crisis with LG

A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to discuss the ongoing water crisis in the capital. They received assurances that the matter would be discussed with the Haryana government. The delegation included key AAP figures like Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, and Somnath Bharti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:41 IST
The water crisis in Delhi has prompted proactive measures from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Sunday, a delegation from the party engaged in discussions with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Prominent AAP members such as Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MP Sanjay Singh, and MLA Somnath Bharti highlighted the approaching monsoon season, marked by rainfall in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh.

They stressed the need for immediate water supply for Delhi, and Saxena assured that he would address the matter with the Haryana government.

