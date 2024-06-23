Terrorism Gasps Last Breath in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Lt. Governor
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that terrorism is nearing its end in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Basic Recruit Training Course passing out parade, Sinha highlighted the desperation of enemy forces and praised the police for their professional excellence and dedication in challenging times.
- Country:
- India
Terrorism is gasping its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Sunday, attributing recent terror incidents to the desperation of enemy forces.
Speaking at the passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police's 16th Basic Recruit Training Course at the Subsidiary Police Training Centre in Reasi district, Sinha declared a relentless pursuit of terrorists and their supporters.
He emphasized that the administration's goal is to eradicate terrorism completely from Jammu and Kashmir soil, lauding the police for their unwavering professional excellence and dedication to maintaining security and progress in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Who's responsibility is it...": Uddhav Thackeray slams Modi government over terror incidents in J-K
"Who's responsibility is it...": Uddhav Thackeray slams Modi government over terror incidents in J-K
Amit Shah Reviews Security in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Terror Incidents
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following several terror incidents, say sources.
Amit Shah Reviews Jammu and Kashmir Security Amid Rising Terror Incidents