Terrorism Gasps Last Breath in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Lt. Governor

Terrorism is gasping its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Sunday, attributing recent terror incidents to the desperation of enemy forces.

Speaking at the passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police's 16th Basic Recruit Training Course at the Subsidiary Police Training Centre in Reasi district, Sinha declared a relentless pursuit of terrorists and their supporters.

He emphasized that the administration's goal is to eradicate terrorism completely from Jammu and Kashmir soil, lauding the police for their unwavering professional excellence and dedication to maintaining security and progress in the region.

