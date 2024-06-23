Three Men Arrested for Delhi Scuffle Murder

Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing Jauhar Abbas after a confrontation in Delhi's Shastri Park, police confirmed on Sunday. The suspects, Akash alias Moossi (24), Yogesh alias Bunty (33), and Rohit (24), are all residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic incident took place on May 30, when police were informed that a man had been rushed to GTB hospital with knife wounds. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to a senior police official.

The victim, Jauhar Abbas (28), who worked as a cab driver and lived in Shastri Park, was identified shortly thereafter. By June 11, police had arrested the three accused individuals and recovered two pistols and eight cartridges from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain disclosed.

During interrogation, Akash revealed that his wife had previously worked at a call center in Ghaziabad, where her manager, Waqar, financed a mobile phone using her documents with the promise to cover the EMIs. After she quit her job, Waqar stopped making payments and threatened them when Akash sought a resolution, the DCP said.

The situation escalated when Akash, along with his friends Yogesh and Bunty, called Waqar to Shastri Park to sort out the issue. As Waqar fled, the trio, armed with knives and a chopper, searched the area. Confronted by unknown passersby, an altercation ensued, during which Akash fatally stabbed Abbas before fleeing. Abbas was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigations are ongoing, police said.

