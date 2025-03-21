Panama Stuns US in CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal
The US team's attempt for a fourth CONCACAF Nations League win ended in a 1-0 loss to Panama, following a late goal by Cecilio Waterman. The defeat leaves the US's hopes for silverware hanging on the upcoming Gold Cup, as Panama moves into the final.
In an unexpected turn of events, Panama shattered the United States' dreams of securing a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title with a narrow 1-0 victory. Cecilio Waterman's late goal in stoppage time sealed the win for Panama during Thursday's match in Inglewood, California.
Despite dominating much of the match defensively, Panama capitalized on an American turnover, setting the stage for Waterman's decisive strike from the right side of the area. The win propels Panama into Sunday's final to face the victor of the Mexico-Canada semifinal.
For the US, this loss is a substantial setback before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup. Their focus now shifts to the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup as their only remaining opportunity for success. Panama's disciplined defense countered several US threats, with notable defensive efforts thwarting any scoring attempts.
