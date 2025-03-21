Left Menu

Panama Stuns US in CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal

The US team's attempt for a fourth CONCACAF Nations League win ended in a 1-0 loss to Panama, following a late goal by Cecilio Waterman. The defeat leaves the US's hopes for silverware hanging on the upcoming Gold Cup, as Panama moves into the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 06:57 IST
Panama Stuns US in CONCACAF Nations League Semifinal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn of events, Panama shattered the United States' dreams of securing a fourth consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title with a narrow 1-0 victory. Cecilio Waterman's late goal in stoppage time sealed the win for Panama during Thursday's match in Inglewood, California.

Despite dominating much of the match defensively, Panama capitalized on an American turnover, setting the stage for Waterman's decisive strike from the right side of the area. The win propels Panama into Sunday's final to face the victor of the Mexico-Canada semifinal.

For the US, this loss is a substantial setback before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup. Their focus now shifts to the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup as their only remaining opportunity for success. Panama's disciplined defense countered several US threats, with notable defensive efforts thwarting any scoring attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025