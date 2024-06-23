Betting Scandal Rocks Sunak's Conservative Party

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is grappling with escalating scandals as another top party official is accused of betting on the general election date before it was announced. The UK's Gambling Commission is leading the investigation.

Sunak expressed his anger upon learning that allegations had been made against his party's chief data officer, Nick Mason, who has since taken a leave of absence but denies any wrongdoing. This revelation follows similar allegations against Sunak's director of campaigns, Tony Lee, and Tory MP candidate Craig Williams, who are also under investigation.

The scandal unfolds as the Conservative Party trails behind Labour in polls, exacerbating internal tensions. Given that betting with insider information might be illegal, Sunak has stressed that anyone found guilty would face legal consequences and expulsion from the party. Meanwhile, senior leaders have refrained from commenting on the ongoing probes, and the opposition continues to call for decisive action from Sunak.

