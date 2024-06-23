Left Menu

Betting Scandal Rocks Sunak's Conservative Party

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another scandal as a senior party official is investigated for betting on the general election date before July 4th was confirmed. Sunak's chief data officer, Nick Mason, and other key figures are under scrutiny by the Gambling Commission.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:48 IST
Betting Scandal Rocks Sunak's Conservative Party
Rishi Sunak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is grappling with escalating scandals as another top party official is accused of betting on the general election date before it was announced. The UK's Gambling Commission is leading the investigation.

Sunak expressed his anger upon learning that allegations had been made against his party's chief data officer, Nick Mason, who has since taken a leave of absence but denies any wrongdoing. This revelation follows similar allegations against Sunak's director of campaigns, Tony Lee, and Tory MP candidate Craig Williams, who are also under investigation.

The scandal unfolds as the Conservative Party trails behind Labour in polls, exacerbating internal tensions. Given that betting with insider information might be illegal, Sunak has stressed that anyone found guilty would face legal consequences and expulsion from the party. Meanwhile, senior leaders have refrained from commenting on the ongoing probes, and the opposition continues to call for decisive action from Sunak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024