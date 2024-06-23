Left Menu

Traffic Sub-Inspector Suspended for Misbehaving with BJP Spokesperson's Family

A traffic sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi and his family during a routine vehicle check. The incident occurred on Saturday evening as they returned from the airport. A departmental probe has been initiated following the social media outcry.

  Country:
  • India

A traffic sub-inspector was suspended on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi and his family during a vehicle check, police confirmed. The altercation took place Saturday evening as the family was en route home from the airport.

Police disclosed that during the routine check in Krishnanagar, Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) Ashutosh Tripathi stopped Rakesh Tripathi's vehicle. Despite presenting all necessary documents, Rakesh Tripathi reported that TSI Tripathi behaved inappropriately.

Following an official complaint and preliminary investigation, the traffic police suspended TSI Tripathi, supported by evidence. A departmental probe has also been ordered. The incident gained attention on social media, leading BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal to urge state police to take action.

